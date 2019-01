× Bloomfield emergency crews respond to a multi-car crash on Rt. 185

BLOOMFIELD — Emergency crews were called to a serious crash on the Bloomfield – Simsbury town line Thursday night.

The crash involved multiple vehicles at 555 Simsbury Rd., Rt. 185, near Talcott Mountain State Park.

The road is closed from Loeffler Road (Rt. 178) to the Simsbury town line.

This is a breaking story, we’ll have more details as they develop.