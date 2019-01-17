Chilly, quiet Thursday; Winter storm expected early Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have quiet weather for one more day, before two storms bring us some active winter weather for the first time in a while.

Temperatures are chilly today, topping out in the upper 20s. Any sun in the morning tends to fade behind afternoon clouds. It won't be until around midnight that a bit of snow develops. That snow may end as a mix or rain in spots before ending by around 10 AM. A coating to 2" of snow is possible, with the best chance for accumulation in northern CT. So this won't be a lot of snow but it will be enough to slow some of you down. School delays are possible but likely won't be widespread.

Now let's talk about the bigger storm Saturday night into Sunday! Odds of a significant winter storm with 6"+ of snow in the northern portions of CT are increasing. All the scenarios on the table for Sunday look messy for travel. Because of that snow and wintry mix potential, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern half of the state.

Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Saturday evening some light snow is possible with heavier snow developing around/after midnight. A burst of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will accumulate quickly.

While we expect snow to accumulate into Sunday morning, the question is what happens after that? Do we stay entirely as snow or change over to ice/rain? A storm track farther north means more ice/rain, as we'll be on the "warm" side of the storm. A track farther south means more ice/snow. Everyone could end with some snow on the backside of the storm later Sunday afternoon - Sunday night.

By Thursday we should be able to say with more confidence which scenario is likely. The finer details of the forecast will come into view by Friday and Saturday. So for now, sit tight, keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days and make sure you have all your winter storm essentials. If it's not this storm, you'll need it for the next one!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: AM Sun, increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 25-30.

TONIGHT: Light snow after midnight. Lows: 17-24.

FRIDAY: Early AM snow/mix. Drying out afternoon. High: Mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening/overnight snow. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Snow/mix/rain. High: 20s north, 40s south.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 20.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

