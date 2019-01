Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Anyone missing a cow?

Betsy Filbert captured video on her doorbell surveillance video of a cow having a midnight stroll through her backyard!

She said she was very surprised to see this mysterious guest on her footage.

There's no word yet on where exactly the cow came from.

This also isn't the first time in recent weeks a cow has been seen wandering about New Britain. There was another cow sighting on New Year's Eve!