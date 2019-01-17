× Danbury police looking for shooting suspect, lockdown at nearby schools lifted

DANBURY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect Thursday, which caused a lockdown for schools in the area which has since been lifted.

Police said they were investigating a shooting which took place in the area of Ellsworth and Hospital Ave. One victim being treated at the Danbury Hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said the suspect was last seen in the area of Wooster Cemetery.

Police said the shooting was not random and that the victim was the intended target. The victim appears to have non life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was on foot in the area and he is described as a young African American adult wearing a blue dew rag and a black NorthFace backpack.

Mayor Mark Boughton said the lockdown on public schools nearby has been lifted.

All lockdowns have lifted. Students and staff are being released. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) January 17, 2019

Officials from Western Connecticut State University said the alert for the Midtown campus has been cancelled.