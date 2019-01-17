Daytrippers: Prepare to soar in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Gear up, clip in and prepare for a zip trip --to Soarin Indoors in Manchester.

“An indoor 12,000 Square for climbing facility inside here are you going to find wobbly rope bridges, cargo nets to climb, a trapeze to go across and three zip lines all inside our enclosed warehouse space,” says owner Daniel Whittmore.

And it’s a place to explore for everyone.

“We have everyone that comes through here from young children from the ages of five and up all the way to senior citizens they all have a really good time” says Whittmore

After a quick lesson in using the harness, you’re free to swing, climb and balance your way thru the course. You’ll use your mind and muscles. Whittmore says be prepared

“The last obstacle itself is a physical challenge by the time you get to the end you really feel like you are accomplishing something”