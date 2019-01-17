DPH confirms 2 flu related deaths bringing total to 8 for the season
HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said two more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.
Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of eight deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Seven flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and
one with influenza B. Of the eight total reported flu-associated deaths, five occurred in persons over 65 years of age, two in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.
A total of 1,248 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:
The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county
- HartfordCounty 381
- New Haven 383
- Fairfield 183
- Middlesex 80
- New London 65
- Litchfield 45
- Tolland 34
- Windham 34
- 43 in currently unknown counties.
41.765333 -72.687098