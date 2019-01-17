We’re tracking two storms – Get your full forecast here

DPH confirms 2 flu related deaths bringing total to 8 for the season

Posted 6:37 PM, January 17, 2019

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said two more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of eight  deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Seven flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A   and
one  with influenza B. Of the eight total reported flu-associated deaths, five occurred in persons over 65 years of age, two in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 1,248 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

  • HartfordCounty  381
  • New Haven 383
  • Fairfield 183
  • Middlesex 80
  • New London 65
  • Litchfield 45
  • Tolland 34
  • Windham 34
  • 43 in currently unknown counties.
