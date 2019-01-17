× DPH confirms 2 flu related deaths bringing total to 8 for the season

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said two more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of eight deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Seven flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and

one with influenza B. Of the eight total reported flu-associated deaths, five occurred in persons over 65 years of age, two in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 1,248 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

HartfordCounty 381

New Haven 383

Fairfield 183

Middlesex 80

New London 65

Litchfield 45

Tolland 34

Windham 34

43 in currently unknown counties.