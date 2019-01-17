× Fairfield woman charged in death of 5 dogs

FAIRFIELD — The former president of a nonprofit rehabilitation center for pit bulls has been charged in connection with the death of five dogs.

Police say 31-year-old Heidi Lueders faces five counts of animal cruelty. The Hour reports police say the arrest stems from the discovery of the remains of five dead dogs inside her home last year.

Lueders was the president of Bully Breed Rescued, based in New Canaan. Fairfield police Capt. Robert Kalamaras says the remains were mostly just bones and the conditions inside Lueders’ home were “deplorable.”

Bully Breed Rescue says they are cooperating with police.

Lueders is free on $50,000 bond.