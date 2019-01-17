× Foodshare provides food for TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

WINDSOR LOCKS — The government shutdown in Washington D.C. has been ongoing now for almost 28 days. A pay period has already passed, and some essential federal workers are continuing to work without pay.

Foodshare, who helps people in the Hartford and Tolland county areas with food and meals, will hold a pop-up pantry for TSA officers at Bradley International Airport.

The pantry will be held Thursday between 12 p.m. – 2p.m. in the employee parking lot, with the truck loaded with free good.

Foodshare also has created a special page on their website which outlines food assistance resources for federal employees impacted by the shutdown.