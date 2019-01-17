Getting the roads ready for the storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Two winter storms are upon us.

While one is higher impact than the other, regardless the Department of Transportation says they are ready for winter weather. ,

With 830 DOT trucks and contractors on standby, they are ready for any type of weather. They have tree crews and equipment are ready to go if things get icy.

The salt mixture that has been spread the last couple days will also help the road conditions on Sunday. It will act as a pre-treatment in anticipation for the main event.

However, the DOT says that there a few things that we can do as motorist to make things a bit safer.

Getting your car ready for these events including switching to snow tires could help if you must be on the roads.

Local Landscapers and contractors are also preparing by visiting The Truck Equipment shop in South Windsor to get last minute parts whether it be shovels or plows.