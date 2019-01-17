× Group from Meriden heads to D.C. for ‘March for Life’

A group from Meriden is headed to the 46th March for Life rally in Washington DC.

About 200 people are expected to board buses at the Franciscan Life Center and make the 350-mile trek to our nations Capitol.

They will join more than 100,000 people at the anti-abortion protest on the national mall. It is set to take place on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. and running for most of the day.

With President Donald Trump’s appointees on the Supreme Court, anti-abortion activists are working to further their cause in some states.

However, recent midterm election results are keeping afloat supporters of abortion rights in several states including New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, so anti-abortion groups are hopeful lawmakers will pass bills protecting access to abortions.

There will be pro-choice rallies in addition to the March for Life event that this Meriden group is headed to in Washington.