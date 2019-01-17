Meriden police investigating shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

Police were called to Foster Street. Police said a man in his twenties was shot. Police were called to the scene for a report of multiple shots being fired. It's unknown how many times the victim was shot. He was found in the rear of the home.

“The investigation has been handed over to our major crimes division as you can see here we have the scene secured, The general public the general public is safe. It is in isolated incident we are working. We are working on gathering evidence and search warrants at this particular time,” said John Mennone, of the Meriden Police.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown. Officials said it was isolated incident. Police did not release a description of the suspect. They were trying to determine where the shooting took place. They said the public is not in danger