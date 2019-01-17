Mother charged after video shows toddler tumbling from moving car

MANKATO, Minn. – A Minnesota woman has been charged with child endangerment after her 2-year-old, who was in a car seat, fell out of her moving vehicle earlier this week.

KMSP reports that Maimuna Kunow Hassan faces up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor. She has also been charged with improperly restraining her child in the car seat and violating her driver’s permit because there was not another licensed driver in the vehicle.

Disturbing dash cam video captured the moment the toddler in the car seat fell out of the rear driver’s side door of the vehicle on Monday morning. The video shows Hassan continuing to drive away.

According to KMSP, Hassan told police that the door opened while she was driving and the child fell out. She said she parked her car a few blocks down and walked back to get the child.

She claimed that the child was properly secured and “must’ve unlocked the door.”

KMSP reports that officers inspected the vehicle, a 2004 Honda Civic, and found that chest straps weren’t latched.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.