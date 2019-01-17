New Haven Chief credits cops and kids for improving crime numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Encouraging crime numbers came out of the New Haven Police department Thursday morning.

Violent crime is down 7 percent, compared to 2017, and property crimes dipped 6 percent.

Murders were up slightly, from 7 in 2017 to 10 last year. However, while 34 murders were committed in the Elm City in 2011, the total number, over the last three years, was 30.

The number of non-fatal shootings dropped from 61, in 2017, to 50, in 2018, which is the lowest number since the department has been keeping records, according to Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

In addition to the officers' relationships with the community, the Campbell credits a program called Youth Stat for being a major factor in the positive trend.

"This program has helped us to identify those who are most at risk of having difficulty in school and in life in general," he said.

The program, started by Mayor Toni N. Harp (D-New Haven) in 2014, helps divert youth from gangs and even reduces school drop outs.