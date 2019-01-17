× SNAP benefits released two weeks early

HARTFORD — The Department of Social Services announced that due to the federal government shutdown, February SNAP benefits, food stamps, will be issued two weeks ahead of schedule.

DSS reports that the February SNAP benefits will be available in the EBT account no later than Sunday, January 20th.

They also go on to say that the amount of benefits will be the same. No extras benefits will be provided for February.

You can learn more information by going to the DSS website. They also have information for those workers impacted by the shutdown.