UConn to open residence halls early due to storm

STORRS — Officials at the University of Connecticut plans on opening residence halls a day early due to predictions of a storm on Sunday.

University spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement, “In light of this weekend’s forecasts, UConn is opening its residence halls one day early (Saturday instead of Sunday) to help students avoid returning during the worst of the weather.”

In a message to students, the school said:

UConn will reopen the residence halls at Storrs and Stamford starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday rather than waiting until Sunday. In fact, we strongly discourage you from moving in Sunday, since forecasts predict the worst of the weather will occur that day.

Students who are either new to the residence halls or picking up keys for a new room assignment can only go through the check-in process between noon and 4 p.m.

Please consider moving in Monday if Saturday isn’t convenient. As a reminder, classes begin Tuesday, and UConn buses resume at UConn Storrs on their regular routes Tuesday as well.

Whenever you move in, please do not leave residence hall exterior doors propped open. Prolonged exposure to the frigid temperatures can freeze and damage sprinkler heads and other safety equipment near the entryways.

For those moving in Saturday at UConn Storrs: Please be aware that the dining halls cannot reopen until noon on Sunday, so plan to either bring food or make other arrangements for meals before then.

