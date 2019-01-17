× UConn Women’s game rescheduled to Saturday due to storm

STORRS — The UConn Women’s Basketball game scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled to Saturday.

The team tweeted that the game at Temple will now be played Saturday at noon.

The school said TV and broadcasting information will be announced later Thursday.

Fans with Temple-UConn tickets can use one of the following options:

Use their Temple-UConn tickets for entry into Saturday’s game.

Receive a refund by calling the Temple Ticket Sales Office at 215-204-TIXX Monday through Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Calls must be placed by Friday, February 1. Please note, refunds will only apply to Temple-UConn single-game ticket buyers who purchased through Temple.

Exchange Temple-UConn tickets for tickets to two (2) other Temple Women’s Basketball games during the 2018-19 season.