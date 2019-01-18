Eversource preps for upcoming storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN- Many residents are starting to get ready for this weekend’s wintry mix, but power companies have been preparing for storms like this one all year long.

Outages tend to happen when ice accumulates on trees causing them to crash down onto power lines.

Eversource Energy plans to have crews stationed all around the state ready to tackle damages or power outages from the storm, according to officials.

“We’ve made significant investments in the electric system over the last several years, installed longer poles, thicker, stronger wires, things that make the system more resilient so they can hold up in harsh weather, like the storm we’re expecting, ” said Eversource Medial Relations Manager Tricia Modifica.

Modifica said Eversource will address outages affecting the largest number of customers first, then work their way down the list.

You can sign up on the Eversource website to receive text updates or to report a power outage in your area.