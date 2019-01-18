× Arrest made in 2018 Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD — On March 8th, 2018, Hartford Police were called to 42 Liberty Street for a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The suspect had fled the scene. Ten months later, police have arrested a suspect.

Police say the stabbing victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital for surgery. They were stabilized, but had little information to give police regarding the stabbing.

Police then learned that the victim, and 59-year-old Hartford resident Ralph Jones were ‘neighborhood acquaintances’.

According to police, Jones and the victim were driving in the Albany Avenue area. Jones then took out a knife, and demanded money from the victim. The stabbing happened soon after.

Jones stabbed the victim several times in the face and neck, police report. Then, Jones ran from the scene on food. Police K9 units were brought in to help find Jones. According to police, they didn’t find him, but found evidence related to the stabbing.

Over the course of the following ten months, detectives worked to find Jones. The only name they had to go off of was Jones’ nickname ‘New York’.

Police conducted follow-up interviews, and soon learned that ‘New York’ was Ralph Jones.

On January 11th, 2019, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say they were able to find Jones Thursday, and took him in without incident.

Jones has been charged with assault, robbery, and possession of a dangerous weapon. He has been held on a $500,000 bond.