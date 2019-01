THOMPSON – Interstate 395 North was closed for much of Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying Heineken beer burst into flames.

The fire extinguished quickly and no one was hurt, but glass beer bottles needed to be removed from the highway.

I-395 North was closed between exits 50 and 53 from 9:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Fire departments from Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut State Police responded.

It’s still unclear how the fire started.