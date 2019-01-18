Convicted serial killer appears in Meriden court on assault charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Convicted serial killer William Devin Howell appeared in court Friday to face assault charges.

Howell was accused of assaulting another prisoner while incarcerated in the Cheshire Correctional Institution last month where other prisoners sentenced to life are housed.

Appearing under heavy special guard, Howell’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his remorseful sentencing in 2017. Throughout his previous court proceedings, cameras were never allowed in the court room due to the nature of the crimes. On Friday, he was smiling and talking with his public defender as his assault case was continued to February. A FOX61 camera was the only one in the courtroom.

In 2015, Howell was already serving 15 years for Manslaughter when he was arrested on multiple counts of murder. He was convicted in November 2017, after admitting to killing five women and one man, and sentenced to six consecutive life sentences. At that time, he appeared remorseful saying he’s facing a “slow painful death in prison” adding “I hope that provides some comfort to each of the families." Howell said he plead guilty to spare the victims’ families the pain of trial.