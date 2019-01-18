CT Kid Governor takes office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all recently welcomed our state`s 89th governor and today we welcomed this year`s kid governor.

Ella Briggs, a fifth grader from Anna Grace Academy of The Arts Elementary Magnet School ran on a platform of pride, hope and love.

She says she wants to help students find pride in who they are and raise awareness for foster students.

"I want to train teachers so they can give love and encouragement to kids who are facing bullying problems," said Briggs.

Gov. Ned Lamont said, "Somebody in fifth grade standing up and saying look we respect everybody for who we are and that`s what Connecticut is all about and she`s a symbol of everything I want Connecticut to be."

Ella says she is mostly excited about doing her part to make Connecticut a better place.