× Fire breaks out in Manchester home

MANCHESTER — Fire crews battled a blaze in a home that recently had been the scene of a stand off.

Firefighters were called to a home at 6 Elro St. where flames were shooting through the roof. Officials said one person had been hiding in the attic on January 9 and was taken into custody in the same home .

EXTENDED VIDEO from #Manchester fire in multi family home on Elro st. @Manchester_PD says this is same address as short standoff just over a week ago. (1 person was taken into custody then.) cause under investigation @Local1579 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/anpjHFUJXd — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 19, 2019

UPDATE: @Manchester_PD says this is the SAME home where there was a standoff a short time ago. 1 person was taken into custody after hiding in attic @FOX61News #manchester pic.twitter.com/eflSZx6W7k — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 19, 2019