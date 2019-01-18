Foodie Friday: Pig Rig BBQ in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Good barbecue that’s done right is hard to come by, unless of course you are in Wallingford.

The Pig Rig BBQ offers an eclectic menu where just about everything is smoked.

From ribs, to burnt ends from pulled pork, chicken to smoked Mac and Cheese, you will be hooked after your very first bite.

Owner Dan Lanigan, an Army veteran, is all about giving customers the very best food, with unique flavors in an uber-welcoming environment.

“I have some of the best people who work here,” said Lanigan. “I love what I do. We have fans of our food and it’s fun to make the pigs fly.”

The menu is fun and the options are endless.

Try the Pig Mac, which is a pulled pork sandwich topped with smoked mac and cheese or the Cluckin’ D’licious meal with pulled chicken, slaw and blue cheese. If brisket is your thing, The Brown Cow is topped with Cowboy Beans and as they say, is off-the-chain good.

“The meats were juicy and tasty, the dry rub was so flavorful & didn’t need the sauce,” wrote Mary Jane S. in an online review. “Their macaroni and cheese was bangin!!!”

And the side items are to die for too. The chili is spicy and begs for more while the grits, potato salad and corn bread will leave you with plenty of options to round out a perfect dining experience.

Another quality Foodie Friday find where comfort food is at its best!