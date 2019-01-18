× Glastonbury man arrested for ‘KKK’ vandalism

GLASTONBURY — Police say they’ve arrested 29-year-old Alex Kasson for vandalising an elevator in an apartment building.

Police say on January 7th, Kasson wrote ‘KKK’ on the walls of an elevator in The Soap Factory Apartments, and then reported the crime to police.

According to police, Kasson confessed to police later when interviewed that he was the one who wrote the hateful inscription.

Police say Kasson’s actions happened after several complaints were made to police over a week about swastikas being drawn around the same complex.

Kasson has not been charged with drawing the swastikas, police say.

Kasson was charged with criminal mischief, desecration of property, intimidation due to bias, breach of peace, and false reporting.

He was released on a $10,000 bail and is set to appear in Manchester Superior Court on January 30th.