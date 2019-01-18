× Hartford Marathon Foundation to raise money for Coast Guard during shutdown

HARTFORD — The government shutdown has lasted 27 days now and some federal workers are feeling the pinch in their wallets and pantries.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation announced Friday that when you register for a virtual 5K race this weekend, 100% of the $25 donation will go to the Southeastern CT Chief Petty Officers Fund. It will support the service members’ urgent needs through gas cards and grocery cards.

You can run, or walk, any time from Friday, January 19th, to Monday, January 21st.

Click here to register.

The U.S. Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which remains unfunded throughout this shutdown.

Active duty Coast Guard personnel have been reporting to work without pay.