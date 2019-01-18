Hartford parking ban kicks in Saturday; shoppers stock up on last minute groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – This weekend will be perfect for everyone to hunker down and ride out the winter storm as it is gradually headed our way making landfall Saturday evening.

Mayor Luke Bronin is activating a 12-hour parking snow ban so that means if you live in Hartford, all residents must move their car off the streets and move it into any of the 11 blue light lots.

Shoppers were seen stocking up on the necessities at Stew Leonard’s in Newington especially with it being a long weekend for children.

“I like to play Legos in the snow!” said Bryan Humphries of Berlin.

“I’m excited! It’s New England. We have to get some snow sometime in the year,” said Dawn Humphries of Berlin.

“I’m ready for it. It’s getting cold and we want snow if there’s cold,” said Erin McBride of Newington.

A couple thousand tons of salt are still unused from the mild winter, but Michael Looney with the Department of Public Works in Hartford said it has actually been a good thing for them.

“Well it has been a very positive effect. We did have a storm in November which allowed us to test out all our equipment and make sure everything was working right,” said Looney.

Looney said 28 to 34 snow plow trucks will be out in full force Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

The 12-hour parking ban will go into effect midnight Sunday until noon on Sunday. The blue light lots will be open starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

However, once the parking ban is lifted, drivers will have four hours to remove their cars out of the lots.

Those who do not have a place to stay are also encouraged to stay at a warming center. One of them is the Willie Ware Center on Windsor Street which will be open from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon on Wednesday.

The freezing rain, ice and strong winds will be extremely dangerous for drivers, so it is advised people should remain homebound until the storm passes.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Let us do our jobs to keep those streets open and clean for you guys,” said Vernon Matthews, Superintendent of Department of Public Works of Hartford.

If you fail to move your car off the streets tomorrow evening, you will get ticketed or your car will be towed.