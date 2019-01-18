Meriden man shot and killed, police say it’s an isolated incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police say 22-year-old Aaron Joseph Ormsby was killed following a shooting Thursday night in the city.

Meriden Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at 130 Foster Street.

One officers arrived on scene, they found Ormsby on the ground in the back of the house.

Ormsby was rushed to Midstate Medical Center for his wounds, and later died.

Police say that it was an isolated incident, though they were unable to determine how many suspects were involved with the shooting.

“The investigation has been handed over to our major crimes division as you can see here we have the scene secured, The general public the general public is safe. It is in isolated incident we are working. We are working on gathering evidence and search warrants at this particular time,” said John Mennone, of the Meriden Police.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact Detective John Wagner at 203-630-6334.