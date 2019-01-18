× Mueller’s office disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office is disputing a BuzzFeed report that President Donald Trump directed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the proposed Moscow Trump Tower project.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” said special counsel spokesman Peter Carr in a statement.

Carr’s statement is extremely rare. The special counsel’s office has almost never commented on published stories.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.