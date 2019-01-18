× Pedestrian killed in crash in Brooklyn CT

BROOKLYN CT — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Rt. 6 in the area of the Walmart for the crash around 6:30 p.m.

Lifestar was called to the scene transport the victim to a Hartford area hospital trauma center. The victim succumbed to their injuries before the medical chopper could arrive however, and the Lifestar response was subsequently cancelled.

Reconstruction squads have assembled an investigation. A partial closure is in place – part of Route 6 is still open to traffic.