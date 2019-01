× Pedestrian struck on Middletown Ave. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday night on Middletown Avenue.

Police confirmed a pedestrian was by a struck motor vehicle accident and suffered unknown injuries. The crash occurred at 8:22pm on Middletown Avenue near Foxon Blvd. (Route 80).

The operator of motor vehicle remained on scene.

