Shelton man arrested on sexual assault charges

SHELTON — Police say they’ve arrested 37-year-old Victor Santos following an investigation into sexual assault of a minor.

Police say in November of 2018, a female victim came forward and stated she had been sexually assaulted by a relative. The victim said the assault took place when she was 16, and 17 years old.

Police say detectives along with their youth bureau investigated, and sustained the claim.

Santos was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of sexual assault in the 4th degree.

Santos was held on a $50,000 bond, and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Friday.