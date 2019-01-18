Terrifying video shows worker jump as semi pulls live wire from burning pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A terrifying moment for a utility worker in a bucket truck was captured on video.

A power pole caught on fire just before 3:30 a.m. near E. 152nd St. I-90 was closed in both directions from Eddy Rd. to E. 156th St. It continued to burn until it snapped around 5:15 a.m., according to WJW.

A utility worker was working on the hanging wires when a semi drove by, yanking the wires from the dangling section of the pole.

The worker jumped out of the way and was not hurt.