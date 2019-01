× UConn men’s basketball game rescheduled due to winter storm

STORRS — UConn announced Friday that the game against Tulane this Saturday has been rescheduled.

UConn says instead of 7:30 p.m., the game will now start at 2 p.m. at Gampel Pavillion.

Broadcast information of the game is still to be determined and UConn will announce the details.

