Winter storm on the way for Saturday night into Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Litchfield County, with a less severe WINTER STORM WATCH for the rest of the state, out ahead of this weekend's winter storm. This alert is issued when a combination of snow/ice can make road conditions deteriorate and traveling difficult.

In the meantime, we have a few snow showers out there this morning. There is a coating of snow in a few locations, especially along the shoreline, but this isn't a major storm at all. We are not expecting too many issues for the drive to work. School delays should be limited.

Now let's talk about the bigger storm Saturday night into Sunday!

Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Saturday evening some light snow is possible 7-10 PM with heavier snow developing around/after midnight. A burst of snow overnight will accumulate quickly. Then as we sleep, snow will mix in and changeover to sleet (ice pellets) and eventually on Sunday some freezing rain too and rain (southeast CT).

With a layer of snow plus ice on top it will be a slop-fest out there. Since the change will happen in SE CT first we're expecting 1"-3" of snow before the changeover. 3"-6" of snow for areas southeast of Hartford. Areas around Hartford and points north could get even more with 6"-12" with the change to ice happening later. DISCLAIMER: If that changeover occurs a few hours earlier or later than I anticipate then the numbers could change. That being said, I think this is a good starting point and you get the idea! No matter what, Sunday will be a mess.

We're also trying to figure out how much ice will fall. The ice component that falls should be MAINLY sleet (ice pellets) but also some freezing rain. Freezing rain is nasty stuff. Rain falls from the sky and freezes on contact with just about EVERYTHING...trees, power lines, roads. The NWS is forecasting 0.1" - 0.5" of icing. 0.25" is enough to make everything slick. 0.5" is when tree limbs start to sag and break leading to outages. 1.0" is enough to cause widespread damage and crippling damage. So we'll be keeping a very close eye on this!

Precipitation may change back to snow before ending late Sunday afternoon - Sunday evening. Then Sunday night everything will turn rock solid and everything on the ground will be tough to clean. Monday morning will be rough with a wind chill -20 to -10 and high temperatures in the 10s by afternoon.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Early AM scattered light snow showers. Mostly cloudy, cool. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening/overnight snow. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Heavy wintry mix. 20s north, 30s south.

MONDAY: Windy and very cold. High: 5-15.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 40s.

