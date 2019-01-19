× Gov. Lamont orders partial activation of state Emergency Operations Center tonight

HARTFORD – Governor Ned Lamont announced this morning that he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, to monitor storm conditions across the state.

FOX61’s weather team is forecasting a wide range of precipitation across Connecticut, starting after 8 p.m. Severe icing is likely across significant portions of the state.

“We continue to monitor the most up-to-date forecasts on this weekend’s impending storm,” Governor Lamont said in a news release. “After being briefed on the latest information from the state’s emergency management officials, we have decided to partially activate the emergency operations center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate any assistance that may be necessary.”

The governor told FOX61 on Friday that he had met with public safety officials in the morning and would speak with the state’s major utility companies that afternoon to discuss preparations in advance of the storm.

During a ‘partial’ activation, specific state agencies are represented at the EOC. During a full activation, more agencies are represented. Beginning Saturday at 6 p.m., the EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Public Health, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

Governor Lamont will hold a press briefing at 6:30 p.m. You can watch that briefing on FOX61.com, on our app or Facebook page.