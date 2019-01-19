“Kitchen Sink” winter storm expected, snow, ice in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Litchfield County and part of Fairfield County, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the state, out ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. These alerts are issued when a combination of snow/ice can make road conditions deteriorate and traveling difficult.

In the meantime, enjoy the calm before the storm with quiet weather tonight and all day Saturday.

Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Snow will overspread the area by around 10PM with heavier snow expected around midnight. There will be a 4 to 5 hour window for heavy snow to occur before a changeover to a sleet/freezing rain mix occurs for most of the state. This wintry mix will continue through the remainder of the event, producing the potential for significant icing on trees and roadways. The amount of icing on the trees will be dependent on the temperature profile. A deep pool of cold air would promote sleet over freezing rain, which would limit issues on the trees. Nonetheless, Expect roads to be treacherous. Travel is not advised.

The biggest takeaways for this storm are as follows:

CT HILLS: Here is where you will find the biggest potential for significant snowfall above 6 inches. This is the area where changeover will take the longest to occur, and the area most likely to see an all-snow event. Be mindful of some light freezing rain that could lock everything up into a brick of ice.

CT RIVER VALLEY: The valley will be tricky. with all the warm air pushing northward, its possible that some areas change over earlier than expected. That said – cooling through evaporation, and cold pooling in the valley will create pockets of sub-freezing temps that will allow freezing rain to collect quickly. these areas could see significant accumulation that could result in power outages, especially on top of 2 to 5 inches of snow.

SHORELINE: Sadly, this just isn’t your year for winter weather. The show starts as snow, but will quickly turn to freezing rain and then rain. The biggest issue for you will be on the back end of the storm when this flash freeze occurs thanks to frigid temps.

Then Sunday night everything will turn rock solid and everything on the ground will be tough to clean. It will also turn windy and cold with low temperatures in the single digits and wind gusts up to 40+ mph. Monday morning will be rough with a wind chill -20 to -10 and high temperatures in the 10s by afternoon. Luckily it’s a holiday!

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening/overnight snow. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Heavy wintry mix. Worst in the morning. Tapering off in the afternoon. 20s north, 30s south.

MONDAY: Windy and very cold. Chance for an isolated snow shower. High: 5-15.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance light wintry mix (mainly rain). High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain (maybe a brief mix). High: Mid 30s.

