Man gets 25 years for killing of estranged wife

STAMFORD — A Connecticut man who killed his estranged wife and abandoned his 6-year-old daughter in a bus depot while on the run has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Elmer Gomez Ruano was in court in Stamford on Thursday to plead guilty to murder in the 2016 killing of Dionicia Bautista-Cano. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

The Stamford Advocate reports that he said he used a wet towel to suffocate 24-year-old Bautista-Cano less than two days after she moved back into his Stamford apartment.

Police say Gomez Ruano then fled to New York City, where he abandoned his daughter at a bus depot. He was later found and arrested.

His attorney says he has accepted responsibility.