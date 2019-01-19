West Hartford PD: Missing teen is in need of immediate medical treatment

WEST HARTFORD – West Hartford police are searching for a missing 15 year old girl, and they say she is in need of immediate medical treatment.

Police were called to house on Tunxis Road Friday night just before midnight, and were told that Lanah had last been seen at the house at about 6 p.m.

Lanah is 15 years old, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. Shes 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She is possibly wearing a black jacket, black shirt, light blue jeans and black and white Jordan sneakers. Police have not specified her medical condition.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Lanah. If you see Lanah or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact your local police department immediately.