× 2 teens stabbed in Hartford; police investigating

HARTFORD — Two teens were stabbed Sunday night in the Blue Hills neighborhood of Hartford.

Police said that they are investigating two potential scenes in the area Woodstock and Colton Street as well the area of Tower Avenue.

The first victim is a 17 year-old from Hartford who was stabbed in the torso.

The second victim is a 16 year-old who is also from Hartford. That victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Both teens were treated at St. Francis Hospital and are in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Division detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation.

Police said information is limited at this time.