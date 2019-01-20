× Eversource subcontractor killed in Middletown by falling tree

MIDDLETOWN — An Eversource subcontractor was killed in Middletown Sunday by a falling tree.

Police said that around 3:17 p.m., the subcontractor was repairing a power line on Millbrook Road.

As the worker completed the repair, a tree fell on top of them and killed them.

The identity of the deceased was not yet released by police.

Police said that Millbrook Road will be closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story.