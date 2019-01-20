× First winter storm of 2019: Here’s what you need to know

HARTFORD — The first winter storm of the season is here, and the state is seeing snow, ice, and rain.

A travel ban is in effect on I-84 in New York State.

Following the storm, bitter cold will move in.

The City of Torrington will have warming centers opened from Sunday to Wednesday”

Sunday, January 20th:

Joseph House, 116 Water Street. Opened 6 a.m. until Wednesday.

Community Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect Street, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church Hall, 107 East Main Street, 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, January 21st

Joseph House, 116 Water Street. Opened all day and overnight

Community Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect Street, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church Hall, 107 East Main Street, 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 22nd

Joseph House, 116 Water Street. Opened all day and overnight

Community Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect Street, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church Hall, 107 East Main Street, 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 23rd

Joseph House, 116 Water Street. Normal winter hours resumed 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Community Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect Street, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.