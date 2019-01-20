× Police: Woman wakes up to find naked stranger on top of her

BRIDGEPORT— A Connecticut man has been arrested after police say he broke into the home of a woman who woke up to find a naked stranger on top of her.

The Connecticut Post reports 35-year-old Hiram Heredia was detained on $300,000 bail after being charged Friday with home invasion and sexual assault.

The Bridgeport woman told police she woke up on a recent night to find a man on top of her. She said she screamed and woke up her husband, who was sleeping in a bed next to her, and he chased the naked intruder out of the house and down the street before losing him.

Police say Heredia left his clothes and wallet at the scene.

It wasn’t clear whether Heredia has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.