Shoveling out: only the first headache of 2019’s first winter storm

HARTFORD – People across the state woke up to snow and ended their Sunday with slush, rain, and ice. People were quickly hit with a mix of winter weather elements leading to a mess of a morning.

“You have to go slow,” says Meriden resident Bob Dionizio. “When you’re shoveling, it’s very heavy, so you have to take it easy.”

Luckily, State Police say accidents were minimal early Sunday as people stayed clear of the roads. But, snow turning to sleet and rain weighed down trees and took down power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. It’s tough going for people clearing sidewalks and driveways.

“The ice crust on the top is pretty difficult,” says New Britain resident Jamey Roberts.

This is just the beginning. As temperatures continue to plummet and turn to slush and snow, driveways, walkways and roadways are only going to continue to get icier. That’s why Governor Lamont says people should be proactive before the freeze hits.

“We have 700 plow trucks that have been going around the clock since last we got together,” he says. “They’re doing everything they can to clear the roads before the freeze comes because we don’t want that turning into black ice. I’d say the same to each and everyone of you who are able to. Make sure you do the same on your driveways.”

Six different state agencies have representatives stationed at the Hartford Armory monitoring the storm. They are also keeping an eye on utility companies and bracing themselves for arctic temperatures. State leaders urge you to call 211 to find temporary shelters if you run out of power or heat and not to try and brave the dangerously low temperatures to come.