Winter storm impacts Amtrak weekend schedule, services to be restored beginning Monday

As the winter storm continues to move through Connecticut, Amtrak services have been impacted.

Amtrak said in a press release that they will restore the scheduled services beginning Monday as a result of the storm.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or their smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

One can create a subscription to get Amtrak notifications by clicking here.

If one would like to be notified of service disruptions in the Northeast Corridor (including Acela Express, Northeast Regional and other corridor services), follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter. Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/Alerts.

Amtrak said that the regret any inconvenience.