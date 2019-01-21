Bitter, bitter cold settles in for the start of the work week; Ice from storm remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect with winds that could gust up to 40 mph and a wind chill -25 to -10 this morning. It's brutal out there, and it won't get too much better during the day. After starting off near zero, temperatures will only rise to the upper single digits this afternoon, as the sunshine tries (but fails) to warm us up. That ice is crusted on many surfaces, and with those cold temperatures, don't expect any melting today. If you haven't cleaned off your car yet after yesterday's storm, you may be in for a rough time today.

Tonight, temperatures drop to near zero yet again. The wind should ease up just enough to allow for slightly improved wind chills, but it still will feel pretty brutal out there.

Tomorrow, temperatures rise but still stay below freezing. Highs in the mid/upper 20s should allow for some melting on blacktop surfaces, but most of that ice isn't going anywhere the next two days.

Wednesday may be a bit dicey during the day. As rain moves in from the west, it may start off as wintry mix, as the ground is already frozen solid. Even though temperatures will rise into the 40 degree range, that ice may take its time melting. We'll be on the weather watch on Wednesday as that precipitation comes down. Rain continues into Thursday, before clearing out and cooling off for Friday and the weekend.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Windy and very cold. Chance for an isolated snow shower. High: 5-15. Wind chill -25 to -10.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold again. Lows near zero with wind chills approaching -10.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance light wintry mix in the morning. Showers in the afternoon. High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain. High: Near 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli