Brooks Koepka commits to 2019 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD — The Travelers Championship announced Monday that Brooks Keopka, the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, and second in the Official World Golf Ranking, will play in this year’s tournament.

Koepka won both the U.S Open and the PGA Championship in 2018. This will be his fourth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“Getting a commitment from Brooks to play this year’s Travelers Championship is tremendous news,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Brooks had an incredible season last year and is representative of the caliber of players fans can expect to see here in June. We’re thrilled he’s coming back.”

Koepka is a three-time major champion, having won his first at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He won the U.S. Open for the second time in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills, becoming the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988-89 to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles. Koepka’s victory two months later at the PGA Championship helped him wrap up PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. He reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time by winning THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES earlier this season.

“We are happy to make an announcement of this magnitude so early in the year, and we hope that the fans are just as excited as we are to hear that Brooks is coming back to Connecticut,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “This announcement sets the tone for this year’s event – we’re going to have a great field, there will be more for the fans and most importantly, we hope to generate more money for charity than we ever have before.”

Koepka has five career wins on the PGA TOUR. He started his professional career overseas on the Challenge Tour (four victories) and European Tour (one win).

