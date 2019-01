Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- A fire at a home on Cedar Street had crews battling flames and the bitter cold Monday evening.

Just after 5:00 p.m. firefighters were called to 131 Cedar Street, where flames were shooting from the roof.

Neighbors told FOX 61 that the couple that live at the home were able to get out safely, along with their pets.

Some firefighters were seen slipping on ice while working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.