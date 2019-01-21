Hamden hit hard after first snow storm of the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- One of the communities hit hardest by the weekend's snow, ice and frigid temperatures is one that is all too familiar with damage from a weather event.

Nearly 10 percent of Hamden's power was out at one point Sunday. A big chunk of those customers went dark in the Meadowbrook Co-op, where many senior citizens are among the 350 residents,

A massive tree crashed on top of a utility pole and power lines.

"I slept at home and it was rather cold, with a bunch of blankets and what have you, but I was able to able to deal with it rather well," said Richard Silocka, a Meadowbook resident since 1972.

"Last night (Sunday), we had 70 streets that were at least partially if not completely closed off," said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng, who noted that at least with this ice storm, first responders could reach those in distress, unlike when the tornado wiped out part of the north end of town last May.

Mayor Leng said the town now has opened two 24-hour temporary warming centers:

Grace & St, Peter's Episcopal Church

2927 Dixwell Ave.

Hamden, CT 06518

Miller Memorial Complex Senior Center

2901 Dixwell Ave.

Hamden, CT 06518

Warming Centers are available for individuals, residents, families, and travelers affected by the extreme temperatures or without power. These locations are not shelters, and do not have beds to support elongated stays. Additional accommodations such as socks, snacks and more can be found at Grace & St. Peter’s .

Other Hamden locations to seek warmth:

Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518