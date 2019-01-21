× Police: Man in critical condition following officer involved shooting in Ledyard

LEDYARD — Police say they fired on a suspect after he drove at them.

The incident started Sunday night, around 11:24, when the police tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Lantern Hill Road. Police say the driver had nearly hit a police cruiser.

The driver of the car didn’t stop, and instead turned left onto Route 214 westbound. A Ledyard officer was able to throw town stop sticks at the intersection of Route 214 and Spicer Hill Road.

Police say the driver drove through the Spicer Hill intersection, and then turned left onto Route 117 south, and then right onto Reservoir View.

According to police, the driver drove into a residential driveway, and then drove around the house into the backyard. Police say the car was driving erratically, and drove towards an officer who had got out of his cruiser.

Two Ledyard officers fied their pistols, and the driver was struck.

The car then drove into the woods, and struck a tree. The driver was rushed to L&M Hospital in New London and then later transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he’s currently in critical condition.

Police say that the New London County Stat Attorney’s officer was notified of the officer involved shooting, and they are investigating alongside State Police.

Ledyard Police say they are not identifying the driver, or the police officers who fired their gun at this time.