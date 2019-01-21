× Police: New Haven man arrested for shooting at person heading into diner

HAMDEN — Police say they’ve arrested 24-year-old Trevon Highsmith, of New Haven, after he reportedly shot at a man who was entering a diner.

Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours on December 16th at the Three Brothers Diner, located at 1038 Dixwell Avenue.

According to police, they learned through the investigation that shortly after 2 a.m., Highsmith fired multiple rounds at a person who was entering Three Brothers Diner.

Police say Highsmith then got in a car, and drove south on Dixwell Avenue.

Detective Joseph Liguori conducted the investigation which led to an arrest warrant for Highsmith. Hamden Police say that New Haven Police also helped them in the investigation.

Highsmith was arrested on January 17th and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and reckless endangerment. Highsmith was held on a $100,000 bond, and is expected in Meriden Superior Court on January 31st.